REAL Madrid and FC Barcelona were on Thursday knocked out of the Spanish Copa del Rey, meaning for the first time since 2010 the competition’s final will feature neither of the two.

Real Madrid were dumped out of the quarter-final after losing 3-4 at home to Real Sociedad in a hugely entertaining game.

It saw two goals ruled out by video technology though and a late red card for the visitors.

Real Sociedad’s Sweden forward Alexander Isak inspired an incredible attacking display, scoring twice in the second period.

He set up the fourth goal for Mikel Merino and also had a strike ruled out for offside.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is on loan from Real Madrid, had given the visitors the lead midway through the first half.

He had followed up on the rebound after home goalkeeper Alphonse Areola could only parry a long-range effort from Isak.

Defender Marcelo quickly pulled a goal back for the hosts after Isak’s quick-fire brace to make it 3-1.

He beat goalkeeper Alex Remiro at the near post moments after receiving a volley of boos from the home fans for his haphazard display.

But rampant Real Sociedad soon restored a three-goal cushion when Isak teed up Merino for a simple tap-in after 69 minutes.

Real Madrid substitute Rodrygo pulled a goal back in the 81st minute to make it 4-2.

This was after Brazilian team mate Vinicius Jr had a strike ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Nacho struck in added time for the hosts to set up a tense finish.

Real Sociedad defender Andoni Gorosabel was sent off in stoppage time but Real Madrid, who are top of La Liga, could not find an equaliser.

They thus suffered their first defeat in any competition since losing 1-0 at Real Mallorca on Oct. 19.

Also, FC Barcelona’s hopes of reaching a seventh successive Copa del Rey final ended at the same quarter-final stage with a 0-1 defeat by Athletic Bilbao.

The tight contest was decided in the third minute of stoppage time when Spanish forward Inaki Williams headed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi wasted a good late chance when he fired at the legs of Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon.

The two surprise results have come a day after second-tier side Mirandes defeated Villarreal 4-2.

Granada, who overcame Valencia 2-1, make up the semi-final line-up.

NAN

– Feb. 7, 2020 @ 08:45 GMT |

