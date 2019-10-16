CRISTIANO Ronaldo has been named as the highest paid celebrity on Instagram beating perennial rival Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Ronaldinho.

The 34-year-old earned a staggering £38million on the social media platform last year which doubled that of his long time rival Messi.

A recent study shows that out of the major celebrities around paid to promote products on Instagram, Ronaldo has been the highest earner by far.

A number of posts from last year were looked at by the authors of the study Buzz Bingo, and it proved that Ronaldo’s 34 sponsored posts earned £38.2m making it £780,000 per post.

While Messi’s 36 posts on the social media platform earned him £18.7m in total resulting to £518,000 in every posts made.

Reality TV star Kendall Jenner is the third with £12.7m at £489,000 per post while retired footballer David Beckaham is ranked fourth.

Ronaldo only few hours back scored his 700th career goal when he converted a 72nd-minute penalty in Portugal’s Euro 2020 qualifier defeat by Ukraine.

He has now scored 95 for his country, 450 for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 32 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

Portugal were beaten 2-1 in Group B, a result which meant Ukraine qualified for next summer’s finals. They are top on 19 points from seven games, eight more than the second-placed European champions Portugal, who have a game in hand and should qualify given their remaining two games are against Lithuania and Luxembourg. – The Nation

– Oct 16, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT |

