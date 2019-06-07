Ruiz demands £40m for Joshua rematch

NEW heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr is demanding £40m to agree to a rematch with Anthony Joshua in the UK.

Ruiz pulled off one of the greatest shocks in boxing history at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, finishing favourite Joshua in the seventh round to capture the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

There was a rematch clause written into the contract and Eddie Hearn exercised it on Tuesday, the promoter announcing the two fighters would meet again at the end of the year and that he hopes it would take place in the UK.

However, Ruiz wants the second bout to be in Mexico or the US and has warned Hearn it will take a huge sum to get him over to Britain.

“Yes as they say November or December,” the Mexican said, when asked by FightHype about the rematch.

“Right now, my team, they’re negotiating everything right now. I’ve just got to stay busy, stay healthy and be ready for the rematch.

“I would love it to be here in the United States or in Mexico you know. It all depends on the team and what they negotiate. – Punch

– June 7, 2019 @ 10:55 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)