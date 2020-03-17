Sport, a weapon of peace, unity – Oyetola

GOV. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has described Sport as a weapon for peace, character building, and force of unity among Nigerians.

Oyetola said this while receiving the Torch of Unity of the 20th National Sports Festival tagged “EDO 2020”, in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He said sport was beyond just winning a medal but also a weapon of instilling strength and good character in youths.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, said his administration was the commitment to youths and sports development in the state.

Oyetola said his government would continue to pay more attention to sporting activities in schools in order to catch athletes’ young, saying that grassroots sports development remains the basis for achieving effective sporting activities.

According to him, huge resources have been committed to the development of sports in the state, including the appointment of more qualified coaches and trainers and construction of a befitting stadium in the state capital.

Oyetola, however, pledged the government’s continued commitment to providing a more enabling environment, modern equipment, and adequate resources for the training of sportsmen and women in order to enhance their performances.

Speaking on the significance of moving the Torch of Unity around the states of the federation, Oyetola said the gesture would go a long way to foster peace, unity, love, and togetherness among Nigerians, especially now that the country is facing serious security challenges.

“It must be put on record that the importance of moving the Torch of Unity round the States of the Federation cannot be over-emphasized, especially now that the nation is facing serious security challenges.

“The Torch of Unity signifies peace, unity and the spirit of sportsmanship which will be demonstrated at the Festival.

“Receiving the Torch is an indication of our endorsement of the Festival and a commitment to partake in it with all sense of responsibility and sportsmanship.

“Our youths remain the tool for achieving the much-needed unity at these testy times and always.

” It is my prayer that Nigeria will continue as a united country and may we through sports achieve unity and peace,” the governor said.

He, therefore, charged the athletes who would be representing the state at the postponed National Sports Festival to be worthy ambassadors of the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Lawal Olayemi and the state’s Director of Sports, Adesiyan Layi, commended the governor for availing youths in the state the opportunity to participate in the competition.

The duo assured the governor of adequate and effective representation throughout the period of the tournament and win medals for the state.

“We are more than ready to participate actively in these competitions and by the grace of God, we shall come back with many medals,” Olayemi added. (NAN)

