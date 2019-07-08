DEFENDING champion Novak Djokovic reached his 11th Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday and 45th at the majors with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over France’s Ugo Humbert.

Four-time champion and top seed Djokovic will face Belgium’s David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, 32, has a 5-1 career record over 21st seed Goffin who will be playing in his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

Humbert, the world number 66, had never played a match on grass before this season. (AFP)

