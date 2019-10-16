A fast rising media outfit, The Niche, on Tuesday in Lagos bestowed the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, with the Excellence in Sports and Youth Development in Nigeria award.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Amaju Pinnick –led NFF to reposition the game of football in Nigeria, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the respected media organization, Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi said Pinnick was selected for the prestigious award because he has shown capacity on his job.

“The Niche has followed the activities of Amaju Pinnick and found him deserving because he has discharged his duties with uncommon zeal and efficiency. He has provided good quality leadership and laid a good foundation for football administration in Nigeria, with the efforts himself and members of his board have made at ensuring that the Nigeria Football Federation Bill is passed by the National Assembly.

“These efforts coupled with the influx of corporate partnerships for the activities of the NFF and the accompanying results on the pitch have not gone unnoticed,” stated Amaechi.

In his response, Mr. Pinnick promised that the award would spur him and his board into doing more to move the game to greater levels of success in the country.

“This award is not personal; it is for the NFF Congress, the Executive Committee, NFF Management, NFF Staff and everyone else that has worked diligently and conscientiously in the positive environment that has been magnanimously created for football to thrive by the Government. This is a challenge for us to stay humble and do more to serve Nigerian Football. I am sure we will achieve even more in the years ahead.”

-Oct 16, 2019 @19:00 GMT |

