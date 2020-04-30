The Tokyo Olympic Games will be powered by electricity from 100 per cent renewable energy, a Sustainability Pre-Games Report published on Thursday revealed.

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) said in the report that the renewable energy mix will be from clearly identified power sources.

They said that it would include electricity from the areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami nine years ago.

In the 270-page report, Tokyo 2020 said that medal podiums would be made from post-consumer plastic packaging collected throughout Japan and will “be utilised’ after the Games.

The medals of both Games had been made from metals of recycled electronics that have been collected all over Japan since April 2017.

The report said that in addition to 500 fuel cell electric vehicles that will be used at the Games, hydrogen will be used as the fuel for the Olympic and Paralympic Cauldrons and the Torches during part of its journey through Japan.

The Tokyo government would also use hydrogen energy in some of the Olympic Village facilities.

It was confirmed in the report that recyclable paper containers for serving meals will be provided to spectators to encourage their use over single-use plastics.

According to the report, Tokyo 2020 will also promote proper waste sorting to achieve its target of reusing and recycling 65 per cent of Games-time waste.

This report was originally scheduled for release on March 30, but was put on hold due to the postponement of the Games.

Tokyo 2020, taking into consideration the need to update stakeholders, decided to proceed with publication after making necessary adjustments. (Xinhua/NAN)

