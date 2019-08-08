U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup: FIFA inspects facilities at Akpabio Int’l stadium

A delegation of the world football governing body, FIFA, on Wednesday, visited Akwa Ibom to inspect facilities at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FIFA team was in Uyo to inspect the facilities ahead of the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup billed to take place in Nigeria.

The team included the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, and NFF Secretary-General, Mohammed Sanusi.

The delegation was received on arrival at Uyo by the state FA Chairman, Emmanuel Iba, along with top government functionaries in the state.

NAN reports that journalists and officials of the state Ministry of Sports were not allowed into the stadium during the inspection.

It was, however, learnt that the team inspected the dressing rooms, massaging rooms, training pitch, conference room and the pitch, among others, to ascertain their standard.

The team was also billed to visit Ikot Ekpene Stadium and Godswill Akpabio training pitch.

It was also expected to visit the Ibom Specialist Hospital, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital and Gov. Udom Emmanuel before leaving the state.

NAN recalls that the team had earlier inspected facilities at the Asaba Township Stadium.

