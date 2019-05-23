UEFA has rejected an appeal by Montenegro against a one-match stadium closure sanction for the racist behaviour by their fans towards England players during a Euro 2020 qualifier in March.

The decision by the European football governing body on Thursday means Montenegro will play their next home qualifier, against Kosovo on June 7 in Podgorica, behind closed doors.

Montenegro were also fined for charges on setting off fireworks, throwing objects, blocking stairways and general crowd disturbances in the England match.

Forward Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose were among England’s black players to receive abusive chants, and England manager Gareth Southgate also said he heard the abuse during their 5-1 win.

Montenegro is second bottom of Group A after two matches while England is top.

