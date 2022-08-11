Super Falcons defender joins Turkish Club

GLORY Ogbonna, an ace defender of the Super Falcons has signed a one year contract with the Turkish women league champions, ALG Spor Kulűbű.

Ogbonna disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Calabar.

She said that the contract signed on Wednesday, would see her play the women version of the champions league with the club this season.

The former Edo Queens player said that the desire to play in the champions league was what motivated her to sign for the Turkish champions.

Ogbonna said she turned down offer to renew her contract with her last club, Santa Teresa in Spain and other offers before her decision to put pen on paper for the Turkish side.

“I have always been desirous to play in the champions league as such, I couldn’t resist the offer from ALG after rejecting several others across Europe.

“I want to make history with this club and I am happy to be here. I am feeling at home already with the warm reception I got when I came in.

“Santa Teresa was good for me but I needed a fresh start so, I had to reject their offer,“he said.

The defender featured for the Super Falcons in the just concluded Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

NAN reports that ALG Spor Kulűbű based in Gaziantep, South Eastern Turkey, was founded in 1998 with Batur stadium as their home ground.(NAN)

