Suspected gunman stripped naked in Anambra

RESIDENT of a community in Anambra State yesterday caught a suspected gunman, stripped him naked and forced him to name their leader and the herbalist preparing charms for them.

The suspect was arrested at Uga, Aguata council.

During interrogation, the suspect said he came from community in Nnewi South local government area.

The Nation gathered that the gunmen, who stormed Uga around 10 am, started shooting non-stop to scare off the residents.

They also dispossessed motorcycle operators of their bikes to use for the operation, but their driver ran out of luck and was blocked by the youths, who arrested him.

A source said, “We were many that came out but it was risky. When they saw the crowd, they became afraid even with their guns and ran away with their motorcycles they snatched from their owners.

“Immediately, other members of the gang fled with the snatched motorcycles as youths trooped out to confront them; the driver of the bus was trapped as the courageous youths used iron barricades to block the road.

They rushed and apprehended the driver of the bus immediately. He helplessly alighted from the vehicle and attempted to escape into a nearby bush, but was caught.

The source said one of his legs was almost cut off with machete, while other injuries were inflicted on him. Those boys have dealt with us in Anambra,” the source said

The suspect, it was gathered, revealed the identity of their leader and herbalist who prepares charms for them.

The crowd was shocked at the amount of assorted charms tied round his waist and his chest, when he was stripped.

Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu told The Nation that the matter had not been reported.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo said his administration was making efforts to ensure security of life and property in the state.

He spoke yesterday through his Chief Press Secretary, Chris Aburime, immediately after the incident.

Police in Edo State said they killed a suspected kidnapper on Benin-Auchi Expressway.

Deputy spokesperson Jennifer Iwegbu said the suspected kidnapper was gunned down at Iyuku Road, by Imeke Junction, Benin-Auchi Road at 7:20 pm on Saturday, during routine patrol, while other injured members of the gang took to their heels.

-The Nation

