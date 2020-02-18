By Benprince Ezeh

In its first quarter of 2019, Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, fined 9Mobile the sum of ₦5, 001, 000.00. This was because of the automatic renewal of data subscription by 9Mobile on MSISDN (08024211885)

This sanction dated March 19, 2019, was investigated by the commission and 9mobile was found to have breached the direction on Automatic Renewal of Data subscription. 9mobile attributed the breach to a previously undetected and isolated failure on its data subscription platform.

However, the commission stated that the reason offered by 9Mobile was not acceptable hence the sanction.

