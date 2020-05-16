THE Lagos State Government says it has begun processes toward digital technology adoption to automate physical planning procedures toward ensuring effective regulation of the built environment.

Dr Idris Salako, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, made this known in a statement by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, Assistant Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry.

Salako, while receiving proposals from experts on the initiatives, said that digitisation of critical activities of the ministry were intended to facilitate real time monitoring of the built environment.

He said the ministry would monitor infractions and rely on technology to detect illegal developments, and monitor developments with approvals for stage certification, deploying GIS technology and data for slum upgrading.

The commissioner said that the proposals were welcome as preliminary steps toward aligning activities of the ministry with international best practices.

Salako added that technology would be used, especially at stage of certification, monitoring and urban renewal processes through its regulatory agencies.

According to him, the agencies include: the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), and the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA).

“The initiative is expected to yield many positive results, including improving the ease of doing business rating of Lagos State, eliminating red tape and bottlenecks, detection of contraventions through change detection and enhancing revenue generation.

“Overall, this initiative will help increase performance and enhance the orderliness and sustainability of the environment by reducing human elements and promoting digital monitoring of physical development in the state,’’ he said.

Salako said the proposals to apply Geo Satellite images and data for monitoring and tracking developments in the built environment was in line with the THEMES agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He added that technology would also help with idea-map and aid other development agencies to employ GIS technology in the identification and mapping of slum settlements in the state.

