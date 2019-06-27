NASARAWA state government is set to revolutionalise Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the state, as part of government’s effort to boost the economy, attract investors and create wealth.

Mrs Mariam Mohammed, Special Adviser to the Nasarawa state Governor, on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Lafia.

The Special Adviser said the administration’s move to reposition ICT sector across the state was absolutely critical to improve the efficiency of government operations, provide better service to the public to meet any emerging challenges.

Mohammed said the office of special adviser on ICT has a lot of activities underway, which would take the state to greater height technologically in order to attract investment to the state.

“The governor is a computer engineer, he knows the development that this technology will bring to us and also we have a great responsibility to attract investors for sustainable development.

“Our target is international because a lot of things are happening in the tech industries both national and international, and we are left behind, so I am going to make sure I position Nasarawa in the tech industries nationally and international,” she said.

The special adviser said the state cannot afford to remain stuck in the same way of doing things, saying “time to evolve and rebrand the future of the state is now as government cannot fail its people.”

Mohammed said that ICT development is being viewed as a major stimulant for improved productivity and competitiveness.

According to her, that is why government is bringing together IT technocrats from across government as well as statutory boards to undertake a comprehensive review of ICT projects and make recommendations.

She said the group would identify areas of defects, review and update of the ICT policy to ensure that it creates the right enabling environment that would attract economic transformation.

Mohammed disclosed that Nasarawa state has been selected to participate in a competition put together by the office of the ICT innovations under National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

She said even though the state is participating in such competition for the first time, yet it is determined to win the trophy.

The special adviser, however, urged the people of the state irrespective of their political, tribe and religious affiliations to support the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule in his quest to take the state to the next level.

