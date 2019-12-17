PANASONIC has revealed the new PT-MZ series of SOLID SHINE 3LCD laser projectors specifically designed to facilitate optimal efficiency in any organization’s AV and IT work through simplified set-up, maintenance-free operation, and countermeasures reducing the impact of technical faults.

The three-model line-up is bannered by flagship PT-MZ16K, which combines up to 16,000 lumens brightness and WUXGA resolution for ultra-bright and vivid large-screen projection. The 13,000lm PT-MZ13K and 10,000lm PT-MZ10K complete the series, now available in the Middle East.

“Developing industry-leading and highly-functional projection solutions that satisfy the requirements of our customers is only the beginning. At Panasonic, we pay close attention as well to solutions that focus on business value and operational efficiency, not just technical excellence.

“This is exactly what the PT-MZ projector series is about. These new projectors meet excellent operational needs yet built to facilitate work, and with reliability that guarantees reduced labor, installation time and maintenance costs,” Thameem Ahammed – Product Manager, Panasonic said.

Key Features:

Pure Color, High Brightness, and Long-Life Operation

At up to 16,000 lumens performance, color erupts in WUXGA. Radiant pictures are achieved with new 15.4 mm (1˝) LCD panels, Multi-Laser Drive Engine, 4K/60p signal input, and refined cooling system that guarantees extended high-performance operation for up to 20,000 hours.

Unbeatable Reliability in the Real-World Conditions

The projectors feature Panasonic’s new Multi-Laser Drive Engine with failover circuity. A secondary backup signal input and Information Monitor function inform operators when problems have arisen and displays the specific fault for smooth technical restoration. In addition, the laser maintenance-free design eliminates the need for continued visits from AV managers because of the projectors’ dustproof construction and Eco filter. These features also reduce the period of replacement of parts for safe and extended operation.

Compact Design with Whisper-Quiet Operation

Silent (38dB in normal mode) and light construction (22kg) makes the PT-MZ projectors ideal for any education, seminar, corporate or house of worship venue applications.

Flexible and Ready for a Stress-free Install

Flexible installation with a choice of seven optional zoom lenses. System set-up is also simplified with Geo Pro software, as well as with a LAN of dual system compatible with Digital Link, allowing transmission of HDMI signals, video/audio and control commands for up to 150m. Existing ceiling brackets can also be used alongside Corner Keystone Correction to accelerate installation and reduce costs.

Dec. 17, 2019

