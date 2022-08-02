THE Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, has commended Polaris Bank for its commitment to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and Nigeria’s health sector.

National Chairman ACPN, Pharm. Adewale Oladigbolu gave this commendation at the closing ceremony of the just-concluded 41st Annual ACPN National Conference held in Lagos.

He thanked Polaris Bank for partnering with the association to host this year’s scientific conference, “especially coming on the heels of the recent MoU between Polaris Bank and ACPN which enables members to expand and run efficient pharmaceutical services.” The MOU, amongst other opportunities, provides digitized access to instant credit facilities for SMEs and business owners in the sector.

Pharm. Oladigbolu acknowledged that “this is the first time the association was having a scientific poster presentation from Community Pharmacists at the conference, which indicates the depth of Community Pharmacy practice as researchers in the country.”

Speaking further on highlights of the conference, the ACPN Chair said that “the conference was very successful as it afforded members opportunity to improve their skills and knowledge of modern pharmaceutical practice; as well as providing them the opportunity to engage in relaxation and networking.”

Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Products and Market Development, . Adebimpe Ihekuna, who spoke at the conference on behalf of the Bank, noted that ACPN is one of the frontline healthcare providers that should be supported with needed funding to grow their businesses and by extension, the industry.

Ihekuna explained that ACPN members who wish to expand their businesses can now quickly and conveniently access instant credit facilities of up to N100m via a multi-functional card scheme.

She noted that the process eliminates the challenges that SMEs and business owners usually encounter while processing loans if they process such through VULTe — The Digital Bank by Polaris, especially since the process is digitized to remove barriers associated with obtaining credit.

The 5-day conference themed: “Ajumose Eko 2022” took place at the Festival Hotel, Festac, Lagos, from July 25th to July 29th, 2022.

Against the backdrop of the Bank’s consistent support for Nigeria’s health sector, Polaris Bank was recognized as the “Outstanding Healthcare Financial Institution of the Year” few months ago by the Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards, NHEA, the nation’s premier Health Award body.

Polaris Bank, adjudged the Digital Bank of the Year, is a future-determining and digitally driven Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products to individuals, SMEs, and corporates.

