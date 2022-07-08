The coming anarchy

Hits: 4

By Dr. Sam Amadi

IT happened in Owerri. Armed terrorists stormed a prison facility and released criminals. Today, Imo is under the terror of unknown Gunmen.

Last night, it happened in Abuja. Terrorists stormed Kuje prison, housing captured terrorists and other high-profile criminals. About 600 prisoners are reportedly unaccounted.

Yesterday, terrorists attacked President Buhari’s advance convoy in his home state and killed two police officers.

About 45 military personnel were killed when terrorists ambushed a contingent in Niger State, last week.

Everyday, the Nigerian state is bloodied by terrorists who have been nurtured and cuddled by those currently in political offices.

In 2014, Jonathan was described as clueless by a propaganda machine, mostly organized by Ahmed Bola Tinubu and he was voted out of office for paltry administrative failings.

Now, President Buhari is about to succeed to lose a country.

Doesn’t President Buhari have competent aides who can take over actual governance from him whilst keeping him in position in de jure form, until May 29, 2023? Presidents hire aides for that purpose. The Chief of Staff, if competent, can step in and cover this tragic incompetence. Otherwise he should hire competent aides who can govern while he signs off decisions until May 29, 2023. That is the privilege of being a president.

Must we allow the country to be completely lost?

Dr. Sam Amadi, an Associate Professor of Law at Baze University Abuja, was a former Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) – cull from society magazine