The Dubai Girls: Dubai Tourism to give 12 African fans a chance to visit Dubai

THE Dubai Girls have officially announced their “Trip to Dubai”, raffle draw. On August 16th, 2022, the Dubai Girls will do a LIVE-INSTAGRAM random selection from all the comments to select 12 lucky winners. The winners get a round trip economy flight ticket from the nearest airport with flights to Dubai, 5 nights’ accommodation, meals, entry permit, airport transfer, and Dubai girls’ treasure hunt tours.

The ladies, Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma Mcdermott, and Chioma Akpotha, announced the raffle contest on their individual social media handles. Criteria for qualification includes;

1. Individual must be 30yrs or older

2. Follow visitdubai.af on Instagram

3. Leave a comment on the Dubai Girls video on the visitdubai.af post

4. Individual must be a valid resident of an African country with a valid

Passport with at least 6 months validity from September 2022

5. Winner must reside in an African Country

6. Winner must be eligible to be issued a UAE entry permit

7. Winner must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Other conditions as dictated by DET or UAE travel regulations, may apply.

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, DET.

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, DET, is mandated to support the Government in achieving its competitiveness vision to position the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the emirate’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators.

“Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

“DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents.

“The DET portfolio includes, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Business,” the statement by Nwaorgu Faustinus, added.

KN