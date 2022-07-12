Tinubu’s choice of Shettima, right decision for victory in 2023- Gov Yahaya

Hits: 5

GOV. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Tuesday, described the choice of former governor of Borno, Sen. Kashim Shettima as Vice Presidential candidate of the APC as a good decision.

Yahaya said the decision would guarantee victory for the APC in the 2023 general elections.

The governor made this known in a statement in Gombe by Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House.

He said the choice of Shettima was a masterstroke that would facilitate the party’s smooth sailing to victory in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

According to him, the former Borno state governor is a committed and loyal party man and a great asset to the ruling party.

He stated that Shettima would add “immeasurable” value to the APC presidential ticket.

He said ” Asiwaju will not have made a better choice. The former Borno state governor is a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous and cosmopolitan leader.

“Shettima has succeeded in building bridges, reputation and friendships across the country; and I believe he has the capacity, acumen and political sagacity to deputise the Jagaban”.

Yahaya while congratulating the one time chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors Forum, said Shettima had the qualification to be APC’s vice presidential candidate.

“With his background as former lecturer, banker, agricultural economist, ex-governor and parliamentarian with visionary and patriotic ideologies, Sen. Shettima will be a ’round peg in a round hole’ as a vice president.”

The governor stated that the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket was an excellent combination that has already given APC an upper hand and set the opposition off-balance ahead of the 2023 elections.

Yahaya who is the APC party leader in Gombe state pledged his personal commitment and support and that of the APC in the state to the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket.

“Gombe is a strong APC base and we shall deploy our political arsenals to ensure sweeping victory for our great party at all levels.” (NAN)

