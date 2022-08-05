Town hall meeting participants seek youth inclusion in governance

SOME participants at a UN Population Fund (UNFPA) town hall meeting with youths have urged the inclusion of youths in policy making process and governance at all levels of government in the country.

They expressed the view on Friday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the meeting taking place in Abuja.

Ms Uwaila Omosigho, the Programme Officer, Women Advocates Research Documentation Centre, said that inclusion of the youths at all levels of governance would engender the nation’s economic development and stability.

She said there was the need to engage the youths in policy making processes, especially in matters that affect them directly.

“Any decision taken on my behalf that I am not part of is not for me.

“The youths should be given a sense of belonging and recognition for national and economic prosperity,” she said.

Also speaking, another participant, Ms Blessing Agiri described youths as the bedrock of every society, who could not be left behind.

Agiri who called for total inclusion of the youths in all sectors of national and global development, said the event has educated her on the role of youths in national development.

She said there was the need to carry everyone along in all developmental efforts especially persons with disability.

Earlier, Dr Babatunde Adelekan, National Programme Officer, HIV/Youth, UNFPA said that engagement of the youth was critical in attaining human capital development.

Adelekan affirmed the determination of the UN system to continue to support policies aimed at promoting youth empowerment and development.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of the youth to advance the progress of any society with innovation and ideas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting is a four-day meeting bordering on skill, public health and education for the youths. (NAN)

