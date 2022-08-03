ENGLAND midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000 a week at Manchester City.

Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Leicester City’s former England striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal.

Tottenham are likely to turn to Wolves winger Adama Traore, 26, if they are unable to reach an agreement with Roma for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23.

Brentford’s £16.7m bid for Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, 22, has been accepted by Sampdoria.

A club from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League has indicated its offer of a move for Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will remain on the table after the World Cup if his future remains unresolved.

Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton’s Spain international Marc Cucurella, 24.

Brighton are also considering RB Leipzig’s Spanish full-back Angelino as a replacement for Cucurella, who has attracted interest from Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero has questioned former club Manchester City’s decision to sell England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, to Chelsea.

‘I was fuming’

Leicester have rejected a second offer, worth just over £40m, from Newcastle for England midfielder James Maddison, 25.

Newcastle are also targeting Leicester and England winger Harvey Barnes, 24.

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has hinted at his exit from the King Power Stadium by removing Leicester City from his social media profiles. Chelsea have expressed interest in the 21-year-old Frenchman this summer.

Fulham have submitted an offer for Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28.

Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton and England full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 25.

Everton are not interested in re-signing England midfielder Ross Barkley, 28, or Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 28, despite being linked with the Chelsea pair.

Sevilla are closing in on a deal for Manchester United and Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 29.

Chelsea’s France U21 defender Malang Sarr would prefer a move to Monaco over Fulham, who have targeted the 23-year-old.

West Ham are looking again at Burnley and Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet, 25, as they struggle to bring in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Serbia international Filip Kostic, 29.

Italian giants Juventus could make a move for Kostic, who can play as a left wing-back or left winger.

Arsenal’s Spanish defender Pablo Mari, 28, is close to a move to Italian side Monza.

Sheffield United have moved in front of Brighton, Southampton and Leicester to sign Manchester City and England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee, 19.

