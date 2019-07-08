VICTOR Ochei, the All Progressives Congress, APC, leader in Delta State, has described the sudden death of a time-tested community and political icon, Chief Adolor Okotie-Eboh’s as shocking and unfortunate.

In a press statement, Ochei, the former speaker of the fifth Delta State House of Assembly, observed that the sad occurrence happened at a time the astute and articulate attributes of the deceased would have been of immense benefit to his community, Delta state, Nigeria and humanity in general.

“In my over two decades of interaction with the deceased in diverse endeavours, politics inclusive, he was an exemplar of forthrightness and candour.

“He was a philantropist per-excellence, a completely detribalise personality, a doting father and husband and above all, the quintessential patriarch of the noble Okotie-Eboh,” he said.

Ochei posited that in the political realm, late Adolor Okotie-Eboh never dithered on issues as he was ever conscious of the unity in diversity as the precursor to the sustenance of the political dynamics within Delta and the Nigerian nation.

While praying for the repose of the departed soul in the Lord’s bosom, Ochei also beseeched God to avail the family of the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

