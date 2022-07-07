Tricyclist jailed 3 months for threat to life, resisting arrest

Hits: 3

AN Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old tricycle rider, Auwal Ali to three months imprisonment for threat to life and resisting arrest.

Delivering judgment, Magistrates Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Ali following a guilty plea.

They however gave the convict an option of N50,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the complainant, Dalha Soba of Balarabe street Jos, reported the ‘C’ Division Police station on April 22 .

The prosecutor had told the court that the defendant threatened to kill the complainant’s son and that he resisted arrest when a policemen invited him for questioning.

Gokwat said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 377, 239 and 13 of Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)

C.E