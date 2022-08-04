By Kennedy Nnamani

GEN. Stephen Townsend, the United States African Commander will on August 9, 2022 relinquish the command to Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley. This disclosure was made yesterday in a statement issued by the media advisory of the command.

According to the statement, the command will conduct the change of command ceremony on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 a.m. at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.

The appointment of Langley was confirmed by the U.S Senate on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is the first Black four-star Marine General in 246 years and will be commanding all U.S military forces in Africa.

CBS news records that Langley has served in Okinawa, Japan, Afghanistan and commanded Marines at every level – from platoon to regiment.

He was also the Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic and Commander, Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command.

Recall that Gen. Stephen Townsend was confirmed Commander of the U.S Africa command on July 26, 2019

The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live online at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/29268.

—– Messaggio inoltrato —–

Da: Nnamani Kennedy <nnamanikennedy2015@gmail.com>

A: “gikeh2005@yahoo.com” <gikeh2005@yahoo.com>

Inviato: giovedì 4 agosto 2022 17:23:56 GMT+1

Oggetto: STORY FROM DOCUMENT

U.S. Africa Commander to relinquish power

By Kennedy Nnamani

GEN. Stephen Townsend, the United States African Commander will on August 9, 2022 relinquish the command to Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley. This disclosure was made yesterday in a press statement issued by the media advisory of the command.

According to the statement, the command will conduct the change of command ceremony on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 a.m. at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.

The appointment of Langley was confirmed by the U.S Senate on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is the first Black four-star Marine General in 246 years and will be commanding all U.S military forces in Africa.

CBS news records that Langley has served in Okinawa; Japan, Afghanistan and commanded Marines at every level – from platoon to regiment.

He was also the Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic and Commander, Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command.

Recall that Gen. Stephen Townsend was confirmed Commander of the U.S Africa command on July 26, 2019

The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live online at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/29268.

A.I