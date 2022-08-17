U.S sanctions 3 senior Liberian Government officials

By Kennedy Nnamani

THE United States, U.S, has designated three Liberian Government officials for their involvement in ongoing public corruption in Liberia.

In a press statement issued on Monday from the office of Ned Price, the U.S. Department Spokesperson, the U.S noted that all three of these individuals have contributed to Liberia’s worsening corruption.

The officials involved are: Nathaniel McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to President George Weah, designated for using his position to “undermine the integrity and independence of Liberia’s democratic institutions and subvert government priorities for personal gain”.

Sayma Syrenius Cephus, the Solicitor General and Chief Prosecutor of Liberia, sanctioned for developing “close relationships with suspects of criminal investigations and has received bribes from individuals in exchange for arranging for their cases to be dropped.”

Bill Twehway, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority, NPA, was designated for using his position at the NPA “to corruptly advance his own personal wealth and political agenda.”

“All three are being designated pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world,” the statement read.

It further stated that “these designations reflect our commitment to implementing the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption and partnering with the Liberian government and people to help the country chart a better course forward.”

As a result of this action, all property and interests in property (belonging to these persons) in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC of the United States.

In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are equally blocked.

This action also prohibits individuals and entities from engaging in certain transactions or financial facilitation with the designated persons.

KN