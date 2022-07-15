UAM Tillers get Unilorin Warriors in round of 16 as teams get new jerseys￼

MAIDEN champions of the Higher institution Football league (HiFL), UAM Tillers of University of Agriculture, Makurdi, will tackle defending champions, Unilorin Warriors in the round of 16 of the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) season.

Runners up at the 2021 season, AAUA Luminaries of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba have also been drawn against the LASU Blazzers of the Lagos State University.



At a draw in Lagos, yesterday, the teams were grouped into four pots to ease their movement in the round of 16 scheduled to hold between July and September 2022. The organisers also unveiled the new team jerseys to be used from the round of 16 through the finals at the draws event.



Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Sola Fijabi, acknowledged the efforts of all participating schools and encouraged them to maintain their sportsmanlike conduct as the games go on.

“We are now at a very exciting stage of the league. What was witnessed during the qualifiers was the tip of the iceberg,” Fijabi said.



Manager Brand, Events and Sponsorship, StanbicIBTC, Oyelakin Omolewu, said: “We are very proud to be in partnership with HiFL to promote sport activities in the country. Today’s draws was fair and open and we expect to watch some exciting games.”

-The Guardian

KN