PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Ivase family in Benue, on the passage of Second Republic Minister of Education, Mrs Elizabeth Ivase.

This is contained in a statement by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

Shehu said Buhari described the late minister as a distinguished educationist, grassroots mobiliser, opinion leader and epitome of humility.

While noting that Ivase was a pacesetter in many respects, not only in her state and Northern Nigeria, but also the country in general, the president commended her commitment to national unity and development.

Buhari urged the current crop of politicians and the younger generation, especially women, to draw useful lessons from Ivase’s iron-will to excel by dint of hard work and perseverance.

“Indeed, her services to her community, nation and humanity especially, as advocate of girl-child education and female empowerment, will be remembered for a long time,” he said.

He prayed that God would comfort the grieving Ivase family, friends and associates of the late octogenarian, and rest her soul.

Wholistic Perspective” as its theme.

-NAN

BE

– July 29, 2019 @ 19:30 GMT /

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)