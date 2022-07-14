Vandalism: KEDCO appeals to public for protection of equipment

KANO Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has appealed to members of the public to help in the protection of power formations in their domain.

A statement by Ibrahim Sani-Shawa, the firm’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer,i on Thursday in Kano, said the appeal was due to incessant theft of power equipment.

He said that the menace had caused serious economic losses and poor power supply to consumers.

“Those vandalising our equipment sneak into our transformers to steal cables, oil and other valuables.

“Such act exposes the general public and even the perpetrators to danger,” he said.

Sani-Shawa urge members of the public to report or apprehend such a vandal and hand him over to the nearest security outfit in the domain. (NAN)

A.I