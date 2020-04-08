Video Video: 5G is war on humanity – UN staff member 0 3 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber UN staff member – Apr. 8, 2020 @ 8:29 GMT | (Visited 3 times, 3 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: COVID-19: opposition parties support Nigerian doctors’ rejection of Chinese doctors Video: What 5G really is Video: Why you should kick against 5G Video: Willie Obiano goes into self isolation as Anambra need N2bn to fight coronavirus Video: Coronavirus: Governor Nasir El-Rufai tests positive Video: Diplomats speak out against Supreme Court Ruling in Imo State Video: Man kidnap nephew, kill him after collecting Ransom Video: Sanwo Olu sanitising Lagos VIDEO: Did Borno Residents Boo Buhari in Maiduguri over Boko Haram Attacks? Video: Why FG must waive Maths for admission policy for special students Video: US, Nigeria agree to strengthen economic ties Video: NCC disburses fund for professional endowment