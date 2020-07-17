Video Video: Joy Nunieh reveals why police besieged her house until Gov. Wike rescued her 0 10 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Joy Nunieh (Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)Click Banner for Details Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: Why I slapped Akpabio – Joy Nunieh Drunk customs officer threatens to shoot a civilian Revealed: Insider account of how the British ruin Nigeria from the beginning Video: CUPP spokesman blows hot on Buhari, Gbajabiamila, urges Nigerians to rise up against evil Video: President of Doctors Savealifefoundation calls for review of COVID-19 management as other illnesses not receiving attention now kill more Nigerians Video: Hushpuppi arrested by FBI Video: Why Coalition of Opposition Parties wants Gbajabiamila removed Video: Nigeria Ogogoro spirit goes global Upload: Video: How 2 Lord Chosen Church members were killed by kidnappers Video: Italian MP Blasts Bill Gates in Parliament Video: Ambassador George Obiozor speaks on appointment of Prof. Gambari as COS to Buhari Video: 10 Years of NCDMB