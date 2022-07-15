WAFCON: Enugu fans hail Super Falcons’ victory against Cameroon

SOME football enthusiasts in Enugu on Friday hailed Nigeria Super Falcons’ 1-0 win against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon at the ongoing WAFCON in Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rasheedat Ajibade on Thursday scored the only goal of the quarter-final encounter in the 56th minute, for the nine-time Africa champions.

NAN also reports that by the victory, Nigeria would now tackle the hosts, Morocco, in the semi-final of the Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) now in its 13th edition.

Norbert Okolie, Media Officer, Rangers International FC, Enugu, said the players showed much improvement in the match, compared to the previous matches of the competition.

He described the Super Falcons’ performance in the match as marvellous, because of the physical nature of the Cameroonians.

Okolie, however, warned the team against complacency, advising that tougher matches are still ahead.

“Tough matches are still coming as the semi-final against Morocco will be a much more difficult one, going by their pace.

“We need to up our game in defence because the Moroccans will be hard nuts to crack, as a fleet-footed team.

“They can spoil the day for our team if care is not taken.

“Even as we are through to the 2023 Austria and New Zealand World Cup, we still need to rule Africa again,” the media officer said.

Ibuchukwu Nwodo, former chairman, Rangers International FC Supporters’ Club, advised the Super Falcons to always step up their game as the competition progress.

According him, the players have started showing their strength in African Women Football, with the latest improvement against Cameroon.

“The more the team play together; the more cohesion, and from what I saw against Cameroon, I doubt if that was the Nigerian team that lost to South Africa in the first match.

“The Nigerian players were very mobile, and that was the character of the defending champions we know.

“So, they are now a serous title contender,” he said.

Enugu State Boxing Coach, Blaise Ude, hailed the players for qualifying the country to the forthcoming world cup in spite of the disappointment at the beginning of the competition.

“Now that we have reached the next world cup, I believe the Super Falcons will build on the momentum to win the WAFCON for the 10th time,” Ude said.

He advised them to approach the semi-final match with focus and determination.

The Super Falcons’ match against Morocco comes up on July 18 at 9.00 p.m. (NAN)

