WEF: Afghanistan, Pakistan fare worst at global gender gap index

World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday reported that Afghanistan, Pakistan are at the bottom of the global gender gap index for 2022, highlighting the lack of opportunities for women.

Afghanistan, controlled by a de-facto Taliban government for almost a year, was the last of 146 countries on the index that measures economic participation, educational attainment, health and political survival of women.

Pakistan, a neighbouring South Asian nation with an equally dismal record of gender parity, was just one step up at 145, the report said.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are joined by their neighbour Iran among the five worst countries, while conflict-riddled African nations, Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad, are also in the same bracket.

On the top of the list was Iceland with Finland, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden, the report said.

According to the report, the global gender gap has widened due to pandemic since 2020 and looming fears of a recession.

At the current rate, it would take 132 more years to achieve gender parity, compared to an estimated 100 years in 2020. (dpa/NAN)

KN