What Bishop Kukah said on current development in Sokoto

MOST Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has said that groups of youths led by some adults have attacked and burnt some properties of the Catholic Church in some parts of the state.

He disclosed this in a press statement signed on May 14, 2022.

In the statement, the Bishop highlighted the affected areas and properties and commended the quick response of Aminu Tambuwal, the Governor of the state by declaring a 24-hour curfew to abate the situation and the Mobile Policemen, who dispersed the hoodlums from causing more damages.

According to the statement, the hoodlums attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Way and destroyed church glass windows, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat and vandalized a community bus parked within the premises.

St. Kevin’s Catholic Church Gidan Dere located at the Eastern by-pass was also attacked and partly burnt. Windows of the new hospital complex under construction, in the same premises were shattered.

There were also attacks on the Bakhita Centre along Aliyu Jodi Road and buses within the premises were burnt down.

Meanwhile, Bishop Kukah debunked the already circulating information and charged all Christians to remain law abiding and pray that normalcy returns in the state.

“Contrary to information in circulation, we wish to disclaim that there was an attack of any sort on the residence of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah,” the statement said.

The statement stated that no life was lost, however, all masses in Sokoto metropolis have been suspended until the curfew is lifted.

