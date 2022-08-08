When it mattered most (The Game Changer)

Bashorun J. K. Randle

FOR those who were hoping that between now and the presidential election, it is going to

be quiet time, what looms on the horizon is huge disappointment.

The first salvo has been fired by “Sunday Telegraph” newspaper on its front page on

July 2 nd , 2022.

Headline: “ABACHA DIDN’T STEAL, HE HID THE MONEY IN PRIVATE

ACCOUNTS”

– Al-Mustapha

“The former Chief Security officer to late Military Head of State, General Sani

Abacha, Major Hamza al-Mustapha has absolved his boss of corruptly enriching

himself while in office. According to him, many of the recovered funds being

repatriated back to the country are from private accounts not linked to the former

leader who used some unnamed Nigerians to warehouse the country’s funds

when many western nations imposed economic sanctions on the country.

Speaking as a guest in a Channels Television programme, “Politics Today” on

Friday, al-Mustapha who is the Presidential Candidate of the Action Alliance also

stated that his late boss took some decisions that attracted so much enmity to

him.

“There was time I gave an interview about General Abacha. When sanctions

were imposed on Nigeria, stakeholders of this country were called and

agreements were reached, money was credited to their accounts but to my

greatest surprise many of those that got money didn’t return them,” al-Mustapha

said. He went further to ask, “Was Abacha in any of those countries where the

monies were taken into? Do they (foreign banks) have his thumb print? Is there

any evidence of him depositing money? Where is one single paper to show that

he took the money away?

Today, a twinkle of it (the funds) are being returned but the question was did

Abacha sign any of such accounts?” al-Mustapha stated his late boss offended

many people by taking some certain policies to sustain Nigeria, adding “I saw an

interview granted by one of his ministers on my way to the studio disowning him.

According to him, “I have no regrets (working with late General Sani Abacha).

Once you join the military, you should be open minded to work anywhere. You

can be posted to the worst part of the world or the worst part of the country.” He

said his personal destiny took him to all the places he served as a military officer

during his career. On his presidential bid, he stated that the country was in a

precarious situation that should prompt committed Nigerians at this time to

recognize the enormity of the problems confronting the country.”

In order to make sense of the rage and turmoil which have engulfed our nation, we have

to resort to science and remind ourselves (a revision course) of Sir Isaac Newton’s (1643

to 1727).

(i) First Law of Motion:

“Every object in a State of rest or uniform motion will remain in that

state unless acted upon by a force.”

(ii) Second Law of Motion:

“The rate of change of the velocity of the object is proportional to the

force applied to it.”

(iii) Third Law of Motion:

“Every action calls forth a reaction that is equal and opposite.”

Perhaps we should create space for Vince Lombardi (1913 to 1970)

“The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their

commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of

endeavour.”

It was “Saturday Independent” newspaper of July 2, 2022 that delivered a front page

shocker:

Headline: “NIGERIA SPENDS N16 BILLION ANNUALLY TO IMPORT BEANS

“Dr. Rose Gidado, Country Co-ordinator, Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology

(OFAB) in Africa, Nigeria Chapter, has said Nigeria spends an estimated N16bn annually

on the importation of beans or cowpea.

Gidado stated this in Abuja at Science Hang Out organised by Alliance for Science

Nigeria in collaboration with Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology.

She pointed out that despite the fact that Nigeria is the number one producer of cowpea

in the world, there is a consumption deficit of 500,000 tonnes, prompting imports from

neighbouring countries.

She, however, expressed optimism that the cowpea import gap is expected to

decline, following the release and commercialisation of Pod Borer Resistant(PBR)

Cowpea in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the National Biosafety Management Agency(NBMA) had

approved its first genetically modified crop: the Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea.

This move was after the cowpea or beans had been genetically modified to resist the

pest – Maruca Vitrata, an insect that has the capacity to damage over 80 per cent of

beans pods.

The Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR) at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with

the support of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) developed the

PBR Cowpea.

According to Gidado, “With PBR cowpea, the gap in production will be bridged and

Nigeria will save N48 billion annually on its import bill.”

The new bean variety, according to her, would ensure that farmers spray less pesticides

but reap a bumper harvest which would help them to defeat poverty and transform the

Nigerian economy.

She noted that Nigerian beans farmers have been grappling with many challenges such

as spraying pesticides about eight to ten times on their farms in each planting season in

a bid to ward-off destructive pod borer insect, known as Maruca Vitrata.

Commenting on the safety concerns raised by some people with regard to Genetically

Modified Organisms (GMOs) or foods, the Country Co-ordinator, OFAB allayed the fear,

describing agricultural biotechnology as the most regulated sector.

She explained that NBMA has been saddled with the responsibility of regulating GMOs

to ensure that they are safe for human consumption and the environment.

She, therefore, asserted that PBR cowpea is safe, nutritious, and harmless, adding that

science has been politicised by those who are bereft of ideas about innovative

technology.

“We need to embrace this technology. We lost out in other revolutions. In this gene

revolution, the biological era, we are talking about sustainability and economic

diversification.

I feel so sad when people don’t understand this technology. It is about the collection of

facts and evidence.

In the midst of emerging issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change,

we just have to embrace this innovative technology to feed the teeming populace.

Gidado further appealed to the government to invest more in biotechnology research,

adding that government needs to empower the youth and women with the technology.

In his welcome speech, Mr. Opuah Abiekwen, Co-ordinator, Alliance for Science Nigeria,

said conventional crops have not been able to solve the nagging issue of food insecurity

in the country.

He underscored the need for the deployment of agricultural biotechnology to feed the

teeming populace in view of the fact that the innovative technology is climate-smart,

environmentally friendly, and ensures higher yields when compared to conventional or

traditional crops.

He noted that the forum was organised to foster the understanding of agricultural

biotechnology among journalists and scientists in order to inform the populace accurately

as well as to examine the status of GM crops in Nigeria.

Mr. Greg Odogwu, National Co-ordinator, Centre for Renewable Energy, said the world

is changing in a rapid way as there is a crisis in the world food system.

Odogwu stressed the need for journalists to accurately educate the public on the need

for farmers to embrace the technology.

He urged the media not to relent in its awareness creation and education of the populace

through well-researched and objective reportage.”

On July 3, 2022 security issues were the main item on the menu.

(i) “Sunday Telegraph” newspaper front page headline:

“SELF DEFENCE: NIGERIA DEGENERATING INTO ANARCHY”

“Alhaji Yerima Shettima is the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum

(AYCF). In this interview with BABA NEGEDU in Kaduna, Shettima says the country

might degenerate into anarchy if the calls to bear arms becomes a reality.



The Zamfara State Governor recently called on citizens to purchase arms and use it to

defend themselves. What is your take on the development?

Under normal circumstances that should not be so, though it is also the right of every

citizen to protect themselves, but not in this manner, it all depends on the situation, time,

perspective and what your mind tells you to do. Under normal circumstances it is solely

the responsibility of government to protect the citizens, that is if the government is

responsive, you don’t need to go extra miles to protect yourself.

But in the circumstances of today government is not doing enough and if people want to

take your life what do you do. You will have to defend yourself.

But then if you get arms to defend yourself, it then invariably means you can kill anyone

that comes your way and if we have a society that puts people in this stead then there

might be total anarchy because sometimes it might not be what you are thinking of.

People may take advantage of the cover by the government people may do a lot of

things that contradicts why they were told to hold guns in the first place.

That is what the governor of Zamfara State and whoever wants people to carry gun, that

is what they are saying, so we need to be very careful. I am of the view that government

should wake up and do more than they are doing, they should not succumb to blackmail

or to believe that they are being overwhelmed by those behind what is happening in the

country.

They can do better, there is no institution that is stronger than the government anywhere

in the world. It is surprising that a governor will say that they have been overwhelmed

and that citizens should take up arms and defend themselves I do not think that is good

for our society, especially a society like Nigeria the way it is today.

Government has been at this for years, since you don’t support bearing of arms

what can government do to change the situation?

Government should come up with the idea of a community police or empowering the

vigilantes, train them and give them arms because they need people within the society

where most of these crimes are happening. There should be law backing them and their

operations. Let them be well trained. So that they can remain in the places where some

of these criminal minded people within the society stay and can curb their activities.”

(ii) “The Nation” newspaper July 3, 2022 front page headline:

“INSECURITY: DEFEND YOURSELVES AGAINST ATTACKERS –

ADEBOYE TELLS CHRISTIANS.”

“The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor

Enoch Adeboye, has said it is now in the hands of the children of God to defend

themselves, amidst rising insecurity in Nigeria. He stated this during the church’s July

2022 Holy Ghost Service. The highly respected cleric stated that there is nowhere in the

bible where God said a child of God cannot defend himself when under attack. His call

came days after Zamfara State government, asked residents of the state to obtain guns

to defend themselves against terrorists.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, who made the call in a

statement during the week, said the directive was a result of the increase in the activities

of bandits in various parts of the state, adding that the governor had notified the state

Police Commissioner, Ayuba Elkana, of the development,

Dosara said the state government was committed to ensure adequate security and

protection of lives and property of the citizenry in the state, particularly during this rainy

season. He explained that the government had resolved to take further measures to deal

with the recent escalating attacks, kidnapping and the criminal levies being enforced on

innocent citizens of communities in the state.

“This act of terrorism has been a source of worry and concern to the people and

government of the state. Therefore, in order to deal decisively with the situation in our

respective communities, government has no option than to take the following measures.

Government has, henceforth, directed individuals to prepare and obtain guns to defend

themselves against bandits, as government has directed the state commissioner of

police to issue license to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to

defend themselves.”

In his sermon, Adeboye said that when God is silent, it simply means it is now the

responsibility of his children to act. He added that “from now on it is going to be fire for

fire.” Speaking to his members, Adeboye said: “Some jokers said Churches should not

open for three months. Who is your commander? God of Boko Haram, let the devil try

any nonsense, from now on it is going to be fire for fire.” Speaking further, the RCCG

General Overseer said;

“I don’t want to say much because I know some people may want to twist it but I have

searched the bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere in the bible where God said

a child of God cannot defend himself, If you find the place let me know. He said that if

they slap you on the right cheek turn left, He said that one. If they now slap the left what

did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that, it simply means over

to you.

Every enemy of the church, as long as my Father is still on the throne, as long as Jesus

lives, as long as His name is the consuming fire, if they don’t repent, the fire of God will

consume them. I’m not talking to everybody; I’m only talking to my children. Only my

children come to the Holy Ghost Service.” His statement came on the heels of the

Sunday, June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State by

terrorists. About 40 worshippers were killed in the attack while over 80 others were

injured.”

(iii) “Sunday Telegraph” newspaper front page headline:

“IT’S TIME FOR SELF DEFENCE, SAY ETHNIC NATIONALITIES.”

 Self-preservation, First law of nature – Ohaneze

 State, local government police, solution –

says Afenifere

 CDS [Chief of Defence Staff] Statement unfortunate

PANDEF

 From now, it’s fire for fire – says Adeboye.

It was a real shocker and monumental wake-up call when “Daily Independent”

newspaper on June 13, 2022 devoted its front page to the headline:

“BANDITS ABDUCT 50 WEDDING GUESTS ALONG SOKOTO – ZAMFARA HIGHWAY”

“Armed bandits have abducted no fewer than 50 wedding guests travelling along the

Sokoto-Zamfara road.

Those abducted, according to sources, included telephone marketers at the popular Bebeji Plaza in Gusau.

They were returning to Gusau after attending a wedding of their colleague in Sokoto

State when the incident happened between Tureta-Bakura road around 6p.m on Saturday.

The vehicles conveying the wedding guests were a Toyota coaster bus belonging to the

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), a Gusau Local Government Secretariat

staff vehicle and two other private vehicles.

Secretary of Union of Communication, Zamfara State, Ashiru Zurmi, while narrating the

incident to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday said one of the vehicles conveying the guests

developed fault at Tureta in Sokoto State and it was fixed by an automobile mechanic

after about 40 minutes.

He said the bandits ambushed the vehicles after they repaired the faulty vehicle along

Tureta-Bakura road and over 50 persons were abducted.

Zurmi noted that more than 20 persons later managed to escape, while some of them

sustained various degrees of injuries.

“It happened that their motor developed fault at Tureta and they got a mechanic; for

about 40 minutes. He assisted them and got the motor repaired. They started coming to

Zamfara but within the Tureta and Bakura axis, the kidnappers ambushed them. Over 50

people were abducted but Alhamdulilah over 20 people escaped,” Zurmi said.

He confirmed that 30 members are currently in captivity and the abductors have

contacted the members of their union, confirming that they are with them.

We have identified thirty members that are still in captivity. Luckily today they used

phones of those captives (about five of our members) to call us; they only notified us that

they are with them.”

According to him, no ransom has been demanded yet by the bandits.

The Secretary of the Union also suspected the involvement of informants which he said

might have informed the kidnappers about their movement.

“Definitely something like that happened; we have that in our minds that there was an

informant that gave the information to the bandits to attack them because it was just only

them. Other passenger cars were passing but they did not care about them, they only

concentrated on the coaster bus that has Zamfara government number.”

Zurmi appealed to relevant authorities for urgent intervention and to ensure the safe

return of the abductees.

He also gave a 48-hour ultimatum for security agencies and government authorities to

ensure the rescue of the abductees.”

On June 3, 2022, the front page of “ThisDay” newspaper left us gasping for breath in shock and horror.

Headline: “METHODIST PRELATE ALLEGES KIDNAPPERS TOOK THEM TO

GULLY FULL OF CORPSES OF BEHEADED VICTIMS”

 Says those who arrested them were Fulanis from Mali and Sudan

 Again accuses military of complicity

 Declares Nigeria needs nationalist not tribalist as president.

“The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu-Uche

yesterday revealed that the kidnappers who abducted them took them to a gully full of

corpses of beheaded victims. He further revealed that those who captured them were from Mali and Sudan.

He also alleged that the herdsmen in question were born and grew up in the south-east

and were children of cow dealers, who had lived in the region for decades.

He described the raging insecurity in the country with a Bible reference, Proverbs

Chapter 29 verse 2, which says that, “When the righteous are in authority, the people

rejoice; but when a wicked man rules, the people groan.”

Speaking in a no-holds-barred interview with Arise News Channel, the broadcast arm of

THISDAY Newspapers, the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, who was released

from the den of kidnappers in Umuneochi, Abia State, after three days in captivity,

alleged that contrary to earlier belief that Igbo, especially the Indigenous Peoples of

Biafra (IPOB), were behind the killings, herdsmen were the masterminds.

He restated his accusation that the Nigerian military was complicit in the raging

insecurity in the area by acting as enablers to kidnappers.

The prelate, who was kidnapped and later freed with some officials of the church after

the payment of N100 million ransoms, said there was a grand conspiracy against the

Nigerian state by some forces. But he expressed profound confidence that God would

neutralise such evil designs.

He also lamented the outcome and direction of the presidential primary of the PDP,

which he said was a ploy to bar the Igbo from the presidency of the nation.

He maintained that what Nigeria needed urgently was a nationalist and not an ethnic

jingoist.

The prelate, whom at a point during the interview, shed tears, said the harrowing

experience was the, “worst humiliation,” a human could be subjected to.

He said the leader of the eight-member terror group, who spoke fluent Igbo language,

claimed to be Fulani from Sudan while two others were from Mali and one from Songhai.

“The leader said they were Fulanis from Sudan, two from Mali and one from Songhai.

They said they have lived in Nigeria for many years. The leader said he speaks Umuahia

dialect fluently and has played football there. “He said his father was a cow dealer but is

dead while he’s now taking care of his siblings and his people.

“It was pure kidnapping. People who cut off people’s heads are not Igbos. They are

Fulanis from other countries who grew up in Igbo land. Their mothers used to sell kwose

(local beans delicacy). They have integrated into Igbo land,” he said.

He also acknowledged the existence of two groups of IPOB, one of which he said

appeared to be a breakaway faction of Nnamdi Kanu’s group.

“We want a united Nigeria. Look at what happened at the party primaries. They don’t want any Igbo man to be president.

“It is something that can be done by negotiation not by killing. I believe in Nigeria, there

will be justice, equity and fairness,” he said.

“What we want is a nationalist. If you have somebody, who is only interested in particular

ethnic groups, we won’t make progress,” he said.

“Do you feel good where you are? There is ASUU strike, insecurity, killings. Whoever is

in power, let there be justice, let there be equity”, he said.

He said he was not blaming any government but the individuals in government, who

have made equitable distribution of resources difficult.

He said his leadership of the Methodist Church ensured equity because “the Kingdom of

God is one”.

The head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria said the kidnappers, whose age ranged

between 18 and 35, had, shown them a gully full of corpses and beheaded a corpse on

the floor and threw the head into the gully of the dead as an example of what would

happen to them if they defaulted on the ransom payment.

He noted that having lived in the north himself, he was familiar with the knives they

wielded. He said the knives were such that they could cut off heads with one strike.

He said the negotiation for his release started from N10 million, adding that the initial

offer he made was up to N50 million but the terrorists insisted on N150 million.

The negotiation was finally pegged at N100 million which was raised by church members

from different branches while assuring the contributors that the ransom would be repaid

by the church.

He said the terror group later came with three motorcycles and a truck which zoomed off

with the ransom.

“They took my wedding ring which I bought for $150 and my wristwatch. They just

allowed us to walk after we were freed. They left nothing with us. It is the worst form of

humiliation”, he said.

On the kidnapping, he said he was rushing back to Owerri to catch a flight after a church

programme when the hoodlums opened fire on their vehicle, puncturing the tyres

kidnapping him, a bishop and one other official while three others escaped.

Kalu-Uche said the incident happened at 2:45pm last Sunday, thus starting a long trek

that lasted for hours, prompting constant threats of beheading from the kidnappers and

leading to his hitting his head on a tree, where he bled profusely, soaking his two

handkerchiefs, forcing him to apply local leaves to the injury which worsened the pain.

“We walked from 3:30pm to 1am. They threatened to cut off our head if we refused to

walk. The gully was massive.”

According to “The Nation” newspaper of June 11, 2022. Hunters and connoisseurs of

bush meat had other priorities. They were adamant and defiant.

Headline: “WE’LL RATHER CONTRACT MONKEY POX THAN STOP

HUNTING, CONSUMING BUSH MEAT”

 Hunters, traders and consumers dismiss Federal Government’s call for boycott

of popular delicacy.

 Demand alternative means of livelihood.

 “I can tell you that the government lacks something to do. It is not possible to ban

the consumption of bush meat because even top government people book for

bush meet with me.”

 “The people that eat monkeys have not contracted monkey pox let alone those

who eat other kinds of bush meat like antelope, grasscutter and bush pig.

As for “Sunday Independent” of June 5, 2022 it was a case of figures do not lie going

by Tony Eluemunor’s verdict:

“BUHARI’S SURPASSING FAILURE: NIGERIA’S DASHED HOPES.”

“The Brookings Institution’s 2018 report had said: “At the end of May 2018, our

trajectories suggest that Nigeria had about 87 million people in extreme poverty,

compared with India’s 73 million. What is more, extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by

six people every minute, while poverty in India continues to fall.” Yes, while the level of

poverty among India’s 1.38 billion citizens is falling, it is rising in Nigeria with some 200

million.

So, who is to blame if not the government?”

On June 4, 2022 “The Nation” newspaper went to town with the riveting story of booty

sharing on its front page.

Headline: “WHEN THE DELEGATE SHARED HIS BOOTY”

The next day’s (June 5, 2022) front page headline was truly gory.

Headline: “MAN STONED, BURNT TO DEATH IN ABUJA OVER ALLEGED BLASPHEMY”

“A 30 years old member of a local vigilante group, Ahmad Usman, was killed in Lugbe

area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammed.

The incident, which occurred at the Lugbe timber market section of Fruit Market in

Federal Housing Estate, our correspondent gathered, created panic and confusion in the

area.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told The Nation that there was a stampede as

police fired gunshots to dispatch people.

The mob action took place around 1pm yesterday after Usman sought refuge in the

vigilante office in the market.

Findings revealed that the local security outfit was overpowered before Usman was killed

in front of the office after which his body was set ablaze.

The mob, according to the police, numbered more than 200 people.

Another eyewitness, John Adelowo, told The Nation: “He (Usman) was caught buying

food in the market in the afternoon. When the blasphemy occurred, there were only a

few people there and a stick was used to hit him on the head.

After that, he was stoned before he ran into the office. His colleagues at the office could

not protect him due to the number of people that chased him.

After he became unconscious, petrol was poured on him and he was burnt in front of the

office.”

The arrival of policemen after a while was said to have calmed the situation with three

people shot in the process.”

As for “The Sunday Telegraph” June 5, 2022 newspaper of the same day, the front

page carried a powerful message from the throne of Grace.

Headline: “IT IS OUR RESPONSIBILITY TO BE INTERESTED IN GOVERNANCE”

Archbishop Adewale Martins

“Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale

Martins, who clocked 63 recently addressed the press on issues affecting the polity at

the Holy Cross Cathedral during the commemoration of the world communication day.

CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

Yes. Nigeria is said to be divided at this time, more than any other time. Well I think that

there are many indicators to show that, that is the fact of the matter. There are very

many indicators.

There are policies that have been made, which give an impression that leads people to a

situation which gives people the impression that they have been sidestepped. You talk

about the whole thing about the power shift from one region to another, from one part of

the country to another.

We see here that there is not much listening going on among politicians with regards to

that aspect of life. Otherwise, the kind of trouble that we are having in the Southeast for

instance, certainly will not be there or at least reduced in very many ways.

I think that the act of really listening to one another is still very seriously lacking and

needs to be learned. But whether the ordinary indicators or people’s own ideas will make

the listening to happen is another story entirely.

There’s this whole talk about true federalism. All these are arising only because there

has not been adequate listening to one another. If the different parts of this nation are

asking that true federalism should be observed yet we have people within the same

federation who are constantly pushing against it.



Naturally, the division that is there will continue to widen and people will continue to feel

that they have been left out in the scheme of things. So, I believe that we can truly say

that there are many indicators in our country, which leaves the impression that people

are more divided now than they have ever been.

I mean, we have had situations in which we have talked about the activities of herdsmen

that enter into people’s farmlands and destroy their farmlands. We haven’t had adequate

steps being taken to bring that to an end.



So it just expands the gap that is between different parts of this country and the

herdsmen and I think that there is absolutely no doubt that we can conclude that there is

more division now than there had ever been in this our country.

We see allegations of blasphemy resuscitating at a time as this in the nation, do

you think the allegations are geared towards the 2023 elections?



The issue of blasphemy or allegation of blasphemy that led to the death of Deborah is

certainly one that is very sad. Very sad, because we can see that the common humanity

that is there in us has simply disappeared in that particular instance and we see it in

other instances in our country today.

A situation in which the one who brings an allegation is also the judge or the executor of

the sentence, it is certainly not the kind of thing that we expect in human society. I mean,

it’s obviously a mob action and unfortunately even the security agencies did not do the

right thing in that circumstance.



Obviously blasphemy is not something to be tolerated, either towards Christianity, Islam

or any religion. However, we should not allow jungle justice to reign if there are

allegations of blasphemy. The law should be able to take its course or be implemented

over whoever goes wrong. Happily we are hearing many leaders of Islamic religion,

saying that that is not the way it should be, that the mobs convicted a person of

blasphemy and went ahead to kill the person.



But it is important that we go beyond saying that to ensure that they actually create this

awareness in the masses of Muslims all over the world, because we hear the same thing

in other parts of the world as in Afghanistan and so on.

There is a major need for Islamic leaders to really do aggressive education of their

followers in order that this sort of thing will not be bringing shame to the religion itself.



So there must be a processes by which allegations of blasphemy are treated. Whether

it’s directed towards 2023 or not, I do not know. My analysis is unable to reach that.

However, blasphemy should not be tolerated.



It has been observed that the political system is becoming sort of hereditary as

leaders are having their children placed at points of advantage…

While certainly this is able to happen because we do not yet have a political system that

is properly structured, s u c h that it is the quality of persons that talk rather than where

the person comes from and I think that in our country Nigeria, we should begin to really

push, push and push to ensure that it is the personality that matters when you want to

decide who to vote for, rather than the family from which the person comes or the area of

the country from which the person comes.



At this point I believe that our civil society organisations and nongovernmental

organisations have a lot of work to do. They have a lot of work to do in order to sensitise

the polity such that we begin to look differently than we are looking now. Of course, we

know too that the poverty in the country makes it difficult for people to do exactly what

they should be doing.



However, a point must come in the life of this nation that these aberrations will have to

come to an end. I hope that with the press continuing to harp on the need for a change

in this attitude and with the civil society organisations harping on a need, pushing, and

doing all of our awareness creation, I am sure things will change with the years as we

progress into the future.

With the primaries there seems to be a gap between who the electors actually

desire and those who the delegates vote for.

What is your view?

