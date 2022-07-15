Why I chose Idahosa as running mate -Kwankwaso

SEN. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says he chose Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate because of his impeccable integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the choice of Idahosa as Kwankwaso’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the NNPP was made known on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement by Kwankwaso Media Aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, on Friday.

Kwankwaso said that his choice of Bishop Idahosa was made after careful considerations and meticulous screening of more than 20 prospective candidates, all of whom were eminently qualified to run with him.

” Idahosa was also selected because of his outstanding record, impeccable integrity, broad understanding of the Nigerian state and its contemporary challenges.”

Kwankwaso said that Idahosa has undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians and his sincere believe that “a New and Better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.

“A self-made achiever and a credible Nigerian, Bishop Idahosa is also selected because he represents the definition of a true role-model for the Nigerian Youth,” he said.

Kwankwaso expressed happiness that this patriotic Nigerian man-of-God would work with him in the journey to save the country.

He said the team would save Nigeria from the current challenges and create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security and development would be strenghtened.

NAN reports that Idahosa is the Presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, and hails from Edo.

The 57 year-old archbishop-designate is a trained Automobile Engineer from Kaduna Polytechnic.

He also has a Master and Doctorate degrees in Theology. He is happily married to Christiana Idahosa and blessed with two children.

Bishop Idahosa will be publicly and official unveiled to Nigerians on Monday, July 18 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.(NAN)

