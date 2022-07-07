Woman drags neighbour to court for refusing to allow demarcation fence

Hits: 3

A woman, Hajiya Lubabatu Danladi, on Thursday dragged her neighbour, Ahmad Danasabe, before a Sharia Court in Kaduna State for allegedly refusing to allow her erect a demarcation fence around her house.

Danladi, who resides on Benue road, Kaduna, said she had made several attempts to convince Danasabe to allow her erect a fence between their houses but he refused.

She said that stagnant water and dirt at the backyard, was an eyesore.

“I don’t want to stress myself too much again by approaching Danasabe to get his consent for me to erect the demarcation, even though it falls within my space.

“I just want the court to be informed before I do what I want with my space,” she said.

The Defendant, Danasabe, said he agreed for erection of the fence but prayed the court to visit the area.

The Judge, Malam Rilwan Kyaudai, after listening to both parties, said the court would visit and see the nature of the place.

He adjourned the case until July 18, for continuation.(NAN)

KN