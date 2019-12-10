THE Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has distributed food items and cash worth millions of naira to widows, orphans and other vulnerable groups in Adamawa.

The First Lady, represented by Hajia Fatima Rafindadi, a member of her campaign team for President Buhari’s 2019 re-election, who presented the items on Monday in Yola, said the intervention was under Mrs Buhari’s Future Assured Foundation.

Mrs. Buhari said the core objective of the food and cash intervention was to compliment Federal Government’s effort towards improving rural communities’ livelihood and income.

“About 20 different groups are today receiving free donation of food items and cash worth millions of naira.

“The intervention is under the Future Assured Foundation, which is established to support and improve living conditions of the less privileged across the country.

“It is also part of an end of year gesture to bring smiles on the faces of common Nigerians,’’ she said.

In her remarks, Hajia Lami Fintiri, wife of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, who was represented by Mrs Justina Patrick, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs in the state, thanked the President’s wife for the kind gesture.

Mrs. Fintiri said the intervention would go a long way in improving and sustaining the lives of the beneficiaries.

She appealed to the beneficiaries to ensure that the items were used for the purpose they were intended for in order improve their living conditions.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Yau Babayi and Esther Donald, of Actualisation Group and Yola South Widows Group respectively, thanked the first lady for the gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that benefiting groups include; widows’ association, orphanages, the Nigerian Prisons Service, Federation of Muslim Women Association (FOMWAN), and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), among others.

The items distributed include; bags of rice, yams, cooking oil and wrappers. (NAN)

