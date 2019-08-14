THE wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano, has enjoined women to enroll in her free empowerment scheme.

The First Lady, founder of a Non-Governmental organisation, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, CAFÉ, said this during her annual community tour/foundation-laying ceremony for an e-Library at Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area, LGA.

She said that the scheme was to help women to become self-reliant and support their husbands.

The Transition Committee, TC, Chairman, Oyi LGA, Nnamdi Nwadiogbu, urged women to emulate the virtues, confidence and resilience of Mrs. Obiano.

Nwadiogbu noted that the library was in honour of Mrs. Obiano’s many achievements.

He said that the First Lady was determined to touch the lives of indigent women through her CAFÉ project initiative.

“The process of governance is a difficult task, but Mrs Obiano is committed to the growth and development of women through CAFE projects, in spite of criticism by some people,” he noted.

The Vice-Chancellor, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, praised Obiano’s wife for remembering the indigent women and children as well as the physically challenged.

He described her as a `practical Christian’ that visit communities to know their yearnings and problems.

Meanwhile, the TC Chair, Dunukofia LGA, Emeka Okonkwo, said the visit by Mrs. Obiano was unique as it would engage the poor and the youths in Dunukofia with means of livelihood.

“Her empowerment programmes support lives of those who are disabled in one way or the other as it has been geared toward giving them a sense of belonging and hope.

“No nation can survive without social empowerment such as that of Mrs. Obiano, which is instrumental to communal growth, and has potential to reduce social vices and juvenile delinquencies,” Okonkwo said.

He thanked her for the empowerment tour, urging the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to better their lives and family.

Aug. 14, 2019 @ 19:20 GMT

