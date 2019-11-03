The Kaduna State Government says it will sustain efforts at ensuring that women are protected from cancer through enhanced preventive programmes.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai made the assertion on Saturday night at an event to mark the 8th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Day organised by the trustees of Fifth Chukker .

He reiterated that his administration would partner with the private sector and other stakeholders to making sure that women in the state were protected from Cancer.

El-Rufai, who was represented at the event by Hajiya Maimunatu Abubakar, the Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, explained that the hardship experienced by cancer patients could be alleviated through a strengthened health sector.

“I would appreciate getting the details of the recommendations at the end of the discussion as I am sure this will help Kaduna State in its quest for healthy society and human development,” the governor. said.

El-Rufai also commended the organisers of the event for their foresight, wisdom and enthusiasm towards providing such a platform where key medical experts of high repute were gathered to brainstorm with a view to providing remedy on breast cancer in Nigeria.

He said that it was a clear manifestation of the determination of the Management of Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club, which was also in conformity with the present administration agenda for healthy society and productive economy.

“You will agree with me that this event will enable medical experts explore alternative means of avoiding breast cancer and make constructive recommendations for hope of life to victims of cancer, which is a worrisome trend and most troubling to majority of our females sister.

“Let me also use this opportunity to express the deepest appreciation of the good people of Kaduna State to the organisers of this event in our dear state.

According to him, the event marks significant milestone in the peoples collective determination to ensure healthy and productive society for all.

The governor further urged stakeholders to create more awareness in order for more lives to be saved and prevented from cancer after this event.(NAN)

