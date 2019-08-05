THE Criterion, an Association of Muslim Women in Business and the Professions has announced that its first international conference to be organised outside the shores of Nigeria, in Accra, Ghana from August 28 to 31, 2019.

A statement signed by the public Affairs Secretary of the group, Amina Abdussalam, noted that the theme of the 10th Biennial conference is ‘The Role of Muslim Women in Child Upbringing’ and is scheduled to take place at the Accra Technical University.

“The speakers at the conference are drawn from various professions, backgrounds and religions.

“The grand finale of the occasion, shall be held at Madina Institute of Science & Technology, Accra, under the sub theme ‘Muslim Children and Technology’. The Vice President of the Institute, Professor Mohammed Kamil, shall address members at the conference alongside other seasoned speakers,” she said.

According to her, in line with the tradition of the Criterion at all conferences, a project is executed to serve as a landmark and that the members shall visit the Senior Correctional Center (juvenile wing of the prison) and embark on a laudable project by drilling a borehole to relieve the inmates of water challenges, a basic necessity of life.

“The National Ameerah of the Criterion, Hajia Fatymah Yewande Oyefeso, the Chief host, welcomes the public to be part of the conference, “ the statement said.

The Criterion is a faith-based non-governmental organisation, passionate about the welfare of women and children. The organisation was established over 30 years ago with activities focusing around education, reproductive health and economic empowerment. The association now has districts in five states of Nigeria: Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Lagos, Kwara, Osun and Oyo. Members cut across various professions and business outfits.

