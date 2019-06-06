GOV. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta says his administration will pay special attention to the development of the girl-child in the next four years.

Okowa told newsmen on Thursday in Asaba that “I believe that there is need to pay special attention to the development and empowerment of the girl-child because it is very vital to the growth and multiplication of the family.’’

“In the next four years, we are going to pay special attention to the girl-child because when you empower a woman you are empowering a family, but when you empower a man, yes you may be empowering a family but sometimes you are just empowering a man,’’ he added.

Okowa also said that his administration would continue with its job creation programme, with special focus on the creation of wealth for youths through various skills acquisition initiatives.

The governor said that his administration would improve on the achievement of the last four years in the area of wealth creation, adding that more social investment programmes that could touch the lives of the less privileged, including widows and the elderly in the state would be introduced.

Okowa further said that more youth entrepreneurship programmes would be introduced through the technical colleges across the state.

“We are working towards establishing 19 more technical colleges in 19 local government areas that do not have technical colleges. We have six functional ones and we believe in the next four years, we will establish 19 additional ones.

“All over the developed world, people are taught to use their hands and brains and we believe it is very important for us as a state to encourage technical education,’’ he said.

BE

– June 6, 2019 @ 18:05 GMT /

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)