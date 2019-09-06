THE Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN), an NGO, on Friday decried the increase in girl-child marriage in Agege and Mushin local government areas of Lagos.

CEWHIN’s Programme Co-ordinator, Mrs Adebanke Akinrinmisi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos.

According to her, the practice is more among the northern settlers in those areas due to the influx of people fleeing from the Boko Haram insurgency.

“We are directing the prohibition of child marriage towards sensitising and changing the narrative, by re-orientating residents.

“Our pilot intervention will begin with residents in Agege and Mushin, where the practice is more among northern settlers,” she said.

Akinrinmisi said that increase in advocacy for the prohibition of child marriage would enhance women’s authority, increase girls access to education, healthcare services and reduce maternal mortality.

She said that the practice in Nigeria had killed the potentials of the girl-child with dreams and aspirations of who she wanted to become in future.

Akinrinmisi therefore, said that the NGO was working with the various leaders in Agege and Mushin to ensure that girl-child marriage was formally denounced in the areas.

She, however, said that to end the practice of child and forced marriage required collaboration with civil societies and the media. (NAN)

– Sept. 6, 2019 @ 14:19 GMT |

