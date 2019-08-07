WOMEN groups in Zambia on Wednesday called for immediate action to end the ever escalating gender based violence in the country.

The Figures,which was released by the police recently shows that the country recorded 6,139 cases of gender-based violence in the second quarter of 2019.

While there was an increase of 9.9 per cent or 555 cases compared to 5,584 cases reported in the first quarter of the year.

The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC), an umbrella body of women organisations, said a coordinated multi sectoral approach was required to curb gender-based violence in the country.

“NGOCC is disheartened and remains deeply concerned at the rise in the number of gender-based violence reported cases which are resulting in deaths.

“ It is sad that more women and girls are the worst affected by this vice,’’ Engwase Mwale, the organisation’s executive director said.

She said that it was clear that gender based violence was fast becoming a national crisis that was not only causing death but also negatively affecting the productivity of the country.

She,however, called on all stakeholders to fight the vice in all its forms and urged women to report such abuses to law enforcement agencies. .

