Osaro Osayande, Acting Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts Civilisation (CBAAC), on Wednesday advised Nigerian youths against going abroad in search of means of livelihood.

Osayande gave the advice at the 2020 commemoration of the Black History Month with the theme: “What Black History Means To Me”.

It was organised by CBAAC, in collaboration with the Institute of African Diaspora Studies (IADS), held at John Pepper Clark Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka.

Osayande said that Nigerian youths must consciously guide against seeking means of livelihood abroad to be totally free from slavery, as they were being exposed majorly to demeaning jobs abroad.

She said that slavery remained part of the history of the black which must be totally abolished.

The CBAAC) director-general urged them to be cautious against opting for demeaning jobs abroad, which she said was also considered as another form of slavery.

Osayande advised them to take pride in their colour and culture, look inwards on aspects of the nation’s economy they could explore to be self-employed and financially independent.

“We must believe in ourselves and our capabilities to create jobs within the country to boost our economy and be proud of our culture,” she said.

Earlier, Mrs Feyi Adeoye, the Deputy Director, Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS), University of Lagos, urged African leaders to emulate leadership qualities from some renowned past leaders.

Adeoye said this was aimed at achieving remarkable growth on the African continent.

She said that past leaders like late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Martin Luther King, Nnamdi Azikwe, Tafawa Balewa, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Nelson Mandela and a host of others, had made remarkable impacts in Africa and black history.

She urged parents to lead by example to positively influence their children to embrace African culture.

Adeoye said in order to rejig the textile industry, Nigerians must learnt to wear indigenous attires and fabric.

Also, Mr Mariano Goutelet, a Brazilian lover of African music, who performed at the Brazillian-Yoruba drum and music, said the black history was that of shame and regret to him, considering the slave trade history.

Goutelet said he had realised that many blacks were loaded with huge potential.

According to him, these potential would have been utilised on the positive to complement potential of the white to make the entire world a great and interesting place to live.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were exhibitions of African arts, crafts and relics of FESTAC”77, while the guests were entertained with African music, dance and drama. (NAN)

