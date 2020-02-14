THE Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Friday joined the National Headquarters of the commission on the Nigerian Youths Walk Against Corruption campaign.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was led by the Zonal Head of Operations of the zone, Mr Muktar Bello in partnership with Mr Dojo Adebayo, Edo Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Bello explained that sensitising youths against corruption was vital because they constitutes about 90 per cent of the country’s population.

According to him, it is in view of this that the Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu initiated the programme aimed at awakening and mobilising youths in the country to expose, confront and tackle the scourge of corruption.

“Nigerian youths are crucial to the success of the anti-corruption crusade and commitment of the present administration in the country.

“What we are doing today is unique in the sense that the presidency has recognised the fact that 90 per cent of the population of the country is dominated by the youths.

“It is also for the fact that for us to succeed in the fight against corruption, there is need to involve the youths.

“The objectives of the walk are multifarious. The most significant of them are to sensitise and mobilise youths across the country to reject the evil of corrupt practices,’’ he said.

Similarly, Adebayo said that the partnership with the commission was apt in view of the get rich quick syndrome being inculcated into the youths by some fraudulent persons.

He added that the government, in order to stem the youths’ involvement in corruption practices, had put programmes in place for corps members to engage in during their orientation programmes in camp to enable them acquire skills.

He also said that the government had also put a collateral free loan scheme in place for the corps members interested to access and be self-employed. NAN reports that the walk involved a road walk round some major roads and streets in Benin. (NAN)

