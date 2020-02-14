A tourism expert, Mr. Omololu Olumuyiwa, has advised Nigerian youths to seek deeper knowledge of opportunities in the tourism industry for ease of job creation.

Olumuyiwa, who is Managing Editor, Travelscope Magazine and Convener, Youth Tourism and Hospitality Leaders Forum (YTHLF), gave the advice while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said that enormous job opportunities such as tour operators, travel agents, tour guides, caterer, disc jockey, nightlife operator were available in the tourism and hospitality industries.

According to him, other areas to explore are overland safaris, parks, game and gorilla viewing, deep-sea, lake, river, recreational fishing and more.

He said jobs could be created considering each of the aforementioned fields if adequate knowledge was gathered.

“Immense job opportunities lie in the tourism and hospitality sector, the youths are advised to latch on these opportunities as they go for more knowledge on how to handle those opportunities.

“Going for more knowledge will render the youths professionals in whatever they do,’’ he said.

Olumuyiwa, who’s YTHLF had been organising education platform for the youths in the past 12 years, urged youths to participate in the 2020 edition slated for June 4.

He said that no fewer than 250 youths had benefited from the forum and had thriving tourism businesses through knowledge gained annually during the programme.

“The primary objective of the annual event is to sensitise, educate, motivate and promote the social, cultural and economic values of tourism and hospitality sector among the students, young tourism promoters and stakeholders.

“This year’s edition of YTHLF is expected to rally participants from all walks of life to a day of tourism education under the tutelage of tourism erudite, Dr. Kayode Ogunsusi.

“Ogunsusi is from the Department of Tourism and Transport Studies, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

“The rally will feature“Strategies of transforming tourism challenges to an economic goldmine in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Olumuyiwa said YTHLF had received multiple endorsements by the Institute of Hospitality UK (IoH), Hospitality and Tourism Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) and the Global Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (GITH) in recognition of its positive impacts.

He noted that notable scholars, stakeholders, journalists, and youths who have contributed to tourism advancement in Nigeria would be celebrated with award presentations.

“Delegates will participate in raffle draws to win free aviation college scholarships among other prizes.

“Also, Travelscope magazine had succeeded in creating a better narrative on tourism, aviation, and hospitality in the minds of the youths.

“It is now a must-attend educative platform for youths with the passion to excel in the aviation, hospitality and tourism industries,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Feb. 14, 2020 @ 14:49 GMT |

