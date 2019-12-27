The Kirikasamma Local Government in Jigawa, on Friday, said it had spent N1.7 million on training 200 youths in the area in various vocational skills.

Alhaji Salisu Garba-Kubayo, the council’s chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kirikasamma, that the youth were trained for three weeks.

He said that the council purchased resettlement tools, including sewing machines, carpentry equipment, computers, chemicals among others for the training.

Garba-Kubayo said the youth were trained in tailoring, computer operation, processing of body cream, soap making, among others.

The local government chairman said the training was part of the council’s efforts at empowering youths to enable more youths become self-reliant.

He noted that youth empowerment was one of the major means of alleviating poverty, adding that more youths would still benefit from the training programme in the area. (NAN)

