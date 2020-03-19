SABO Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, says over seven million youths will benefit from the ongoing Federal Government mechanisation programme.

Nanono made this known when he appeared on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Flagship programme on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the move was part of government’s effort to empower unemployed youths across the country.

He disclosed that the mechanisation programme was designed to make available 10,000 tractors and other investment opportunities and create opportunities at different levels, most of which would engage youths.

“We are planning general mechanisation of the country where about 632 local governments will benefit from the agricultural mechanisation.

“The plan is at an advanced stage and we are hoping by the first quarter of 2020, you will start seeing this happening,” he said.

The minister further disclosed that beyond mechanisation, the Federal Government and private companies were engaged in different programmes to empower not only youths but women.

“The N-Power Programme is directly linked to agriculture to empower youths to go into agriculture.

“The Federal Government is also trying to promote processing and that will go a long way in providing jobs for the youths and women.

“Equally, the private sector is playing its part in coming up with programmes that empower youths.”

The minister assured Nigerian youths and women to keep hope alive as the Federal Government was not unmindful of empowering them to create wealth and contribute to national development. (NAN)

