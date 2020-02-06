PRINCE Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have said that apart from formal education, there is the need for informal learning for youths.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja, the Earl of Wessex said that he was in Nigeria to support the Duke of Edinburgh International Award, licenced in the country as the International Award for Young People Nigeria.

NAN reports that Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward said that there were many young people in Nigeria who had no work to do, hence, should be encouraged to take up informal education to develop skills.

He said that it was not just about formal education, hence, government had a role to play to provide the necessary encouragement for informal education.

Prince Edward emphasised that the Duke of Edinburgh International Award was providing many opportunities for the youth in Nigeria and many other countries.

He said that government and employers of labour needed to recognise and encourage non-formal education, as it would improve the economy.

The Earl of Wessex was accompanied by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson and the Chairman of the Award’s board of trustees in the country, Wale Edun, a Trustee, Doyin Abiola and the Award’s Regional Director Africa, Edwin Kimani,

While introducing the Award to the governor, Edun, commended Sanwo-Olu administration’s investment in education and technology.

He said that the award was the premier platform globally for non-formal, co-curricular outside the classroom learning and had been of tremendous value around the world and in Nigeria.

Founded by The Duke of Edinburgh in 1956, the award is available to all young people aged 14 to 24 years, and equips them with life skills, regardless of their background, culture and physical ability.

He sought the support of the state government in the provision of internet access for youths participating in the award to enable them share their works with their International counterparts.

Responding, Gov. Sanwo-Olu commended the Royal Family for the many charitable organisations which were positively impacting many lives.

He said that the public schools in Lagos State had started imparting similar informal knowledge so as to diversify their learning.

According to him, with out of school or informal activities, young adults can develop, compete globally and take charge of their environment and their future by themselves.

Feb. 6, 2020

