THE Ahmadi Muslim Elders have urged government to tackle youth unemployment with much robustness as this has been a major drawback in our march towards real development and therefore should be confronted forcefully through proper technical training, moral re-orientation, financial aid, and educational empowerment.

In a communique signed by Abdul Waheed Adeoye Sadr, National President and Imran Bello Secretary, members of the Majlis Ansarullah, the Elders Forum of the world-wide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Nigeria branch, made this call in a communique at its 43rd Annual National Ijtema (Convention) held in Badagry on the theme: GLOBAL SECURITY: THE CRITICAL NEED OF THE TIME.

After intensive reflections and deliberation on the situation in Nigeria, the Elder council of the Islamic group equally urged the Federal Government of Nigeria not to relent on its efforts in containing the virulent virus called corruption.

It firmly believes that this epidemic lies at the root of Nigeria’s underdevelopment, poverty, moral degradation, social and infrastructural decay. It therefore implored the Federal and State governments to strengthen the various law enforcement agencies to fight the scourge and enact new laws to fortify existing ones so that the fans of corruption will have nowhere to hide.

According to the Ahmadiyya elders, since pluralistic societies have the fertile potential for conflicts, and Nigeria being one of such, there is the critical need for formidable security of lives and property of the citizenry.

The congregation urged the government to invest more human, technical, logistic and financial resources in the security apparatus of the country. It added that efforts should be diligently directed towards de-escalating cases of kidnapping, ritual killing, armed robbery and ethnic conflict.

The group equally viewed development of the agriculture sector as one the most potent tools of youth empowerment. It therefore called on the government to increase the budget on agriculture, increase the provision of resources such as land for agriculture and improved seedlings in order to not only provide jobs on a massive scale for the populace but as well to improve the industrial, revenue, nutritional, and security potentials of the country.

As a support/contribution of the people of this country, the convention called on the adherents of all religions in the country to pray fervently to God, that He may improve the peace and security of Nigeria so that it may not be consumed by ethnic, social, and political conflagration.

The convention prayed that Allah may guide our political leaders to steer the ship of our nation’s development to greater heights and stay corruption free.

_AUG 29, 2019 @18:05 GMT |

